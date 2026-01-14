Annual MLK celebration set for Monday at Kodak Hall

The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is holding its annual community-wide celebration of the civil rights leader's legacy at 10:30 a.m. in Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The theme of this year's event is "From Me to We: Changing Our Souls, Creating Beloved Community," and it is inspired by a well-known King quote: "Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

The Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins will be the keynote speaker. She is senior pastor and teacher at South Euclid United Church of Christ in Ohio, as well as a published author.

"Rev. Jenkins represents a new generation of bold pastoral leadership reimagining the church for a changing world," read a news release from the commission.

The program will include remarks from Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, MLK Commission President and Rochester Area Community Foundation President and CEO Simeon Banister, and Rashaad Parker, a filmmaker, photographer, and chief operations officer of 9th Floor Artists Collective.

The event includes performances by the MLK Community Choir, ROCmusic youth ensemble, and Taryn Highsmith.