Mayor holding forum for teens

Mayor Malik Evans is marking the start of his second term with a Youth Forum at 5 p.m. Jan. 21.

Youths ages 13 to 19 are invited to the event at the Theatre at Innovation Square, 131 Chestnut St.

West Cuyler, vice president of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, will moderate a panel discussion with Evans; Shirley Green, commissioner of the city's Department of Recreation and Human Services; and Rochester City School District Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser.

Participants will be able to ask questions and share their priorities for Rochester.

Youths can register and submit questions in advance on the city's website.