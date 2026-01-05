Digitized issues of the weekly Brighton-Pittsford Post's entire run now available online

The entire production run of the Brighton-Pittsford Post has been digitized and is now available online.

The Brighton Memorial Library and the Town Historian's Office said they have completed a project to digitize the weekly paper’s entire run, which included more than 3,800 issues published from 1942-2015.

That effort was funded mostly through an Action and Innovation Grant from the Rochester Regional Library Council, though the Brighton Memorial Library also kicked in some money.

The digitized editions are available on the NYS Historic Newspapers' website.