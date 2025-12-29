Keep TVs, batteries, and other electronics out of the garbage

Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, the average amount of waste produced by American households grows by about 25 percent.

But Monroe County officials are emphasizing that much of that should not go to landfills. County Executive Adam Bello says many items can be dropped off for recycling at the ecopark at 10 Avion Drive, Chili.

"It's so simple, it's a drive through," Bello said during a recent announcement that the county is expanding its recycling program to accept paper and some plastic to-go cups. "The team there will tell you exactly where to drive up your car to unload what you're looking to get rid of, and you drive right out. It's an easy, easy way to do this without contaminating our landfill and the environment around us."

Bello says items such as televisions and lithium batteries should be disposed of at the ecopark, and that items such as old paint cans can also be recycled.

Monroe County residents are also able to drop off natural and artificial Christmas trees for recycling.

More information is available at monroecounty.gov/ecopark.