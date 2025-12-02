City seeks options to improve housing stability

How does the city of Rochester keep its residents in stable housing? Mayor Malik Evans’ administration currently is seeking contractors to figure that out.

The city is asking organizations to submit ideas for small-scale solutions that could “reduce displacement, improve housing stability, and create stable housing opportunities for low-income households.”

Carol Wheeler, manager of housing for the city, said three organizations would be selected to receive up to $30,000 each.

“We're looking at providing funding for services or awards to different organizations that are providing assistance and support that is not typically found in the in the neighborhoods, or trying to fill a gap that no one else is,” Wheeler said.

The city put out its request for proposals through the Rochester Housing Stability Fund Corp. That organization is focused on supporting grassroots organizations with particular niches in housing services. This is the second round of funding for small grants.

Last year, three organizations received funding after responding to a similar request for proposals. The Esther Project, an organization that supports and houses women transitioning from homelessness, planned to use the money to provide furniture for housing units; the House of Mercy homeless shelter used its funding to repair rental units for people exiting the shelter system; and Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services used its award to assist 10 refugee families who are renting their homes.

Those projects began in the spring.

Wheeler said these small projects are meant to adapt housing services to an assortment of needs as Rochester’s housing ecosystem becomes more difficult for many to weather.

Monroe County saw its highest number of homeless in nearly two decades during this year’s point-in-time count, which tallied 1,194 people without housing.

Fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Rochester metropolitan area is $1,256 according to figures from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. That’s an increase of 62% since 2020.

“If you do not have a stable place to live,” Wheeler said, “or you are constantly under the stress of, ‘How am I going to live from day to day,’ or being concerned that I will not have a roof over my head, it's difficult for you to concentrate on anything else.”

The request for proposals is open for applications through Dec. 19.