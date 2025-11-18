Grants will help Lifespan provide programs and services for older adults

Lifespan has been awarded three state grants totaling $150,000 that will help support several of its programs.

State Sen. Samra Brouk secured two of the grants. which will aid efforts of the Upstate Elder Abuse Center at Lifespan. One grant will provide $75,000 toward the organization's SCAM fraud prevention program. The other will provide $25,000 for care coordination and health care navigation for low-income older adults with medically complex needs.

Assemblymember Sarah Clark secured the third grant. It will provide $50,000 for nutritious food at the Lily Cafe and Maplewood Family YMCA, as well as educational programming for seniors.

Lily Cafe is a hub at the Maplewood YMCA where seniors gather daily for meals, social engagement and educational programming.