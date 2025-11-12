Culver water main fixed, road repairs continue

Work will continue through Thursday to repair an area of Culver Road that was damaged when a 113-year-old underground water main ruptured early Tuesday.

City officials say that a preliminary evaluation shows that workers were delayed in responding to the water main break. Calls reporting the issue came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but city workers did not arrive on scene until 5:45 a.m.

City officials are working to determine why there was a delayed response and will address any identified staffing and procedural issues, according to a news release from the city.

"The city of Rochester, like all long-established cities, has an aging infrastructure," read the news release. "We anticipate water main breaks will occur, and therefore have established policies and procedures designed to ensure timely responses to all water main breaks at all times. Those procedures do not change because of holidays."

Tuesday was Veterans Day and city offices were closed for the federal holiday.

The break was contained by 8:20 a.m. and by 6:30 p.m. water service was restored to the 36 customers who lost it. Roughly 2 million gallons of water was released by the break, flooding the basements of 10 houses.