Hochul warns of inflation refund check scams

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to be on alert for scams tied to the state’s new inflation refund checks.

More than 8 million households will begin receiving checks worth $150 to $400 as soon as next week. The money will be distributed automatically to eligible taxpayers who filed a 2023 return. No application or personal information is required.

Scammers have been sending text messages, emails, voice calls and direct mail claiming that recipients must submit “accurate payment information” in order to receive their check.

But officials say those messages are fraudulent. The New York State Tax Department and the IRS will not call or text individuals requesting personal or financial information.

In a statement, Hochul said, “My administration urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report these scams to the Tax Department to protect yourself from being a victim.”