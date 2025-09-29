Damar Hamlin to headline second annual Home Run Derby at Innovative Field

Innovative Field will host its second annual Vision Auto Group Home Run Derby on September 30.

The event will feature local high school and college players, along with a few local celebrities, competing to see who can hit the most home runs in a given time.

Emily Hunt / WXXI News A crowd watches a baseball game at what's now known as Innovative Field in this file photo.

In a statement, Dan Mason, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager, called the event “a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent."

Adding to the draw this year is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who will serve as emcee. Hamlin is also scheduled to hand out prizes and take part in a meet-and-greet with fans.

Hamlin’s presence carries special significance. In January 2023, he collapsed on the field during a game after suffering cardiac arrest. His recovery, return to professional football, and ongoing advocacy for CPR training and heart health have made him one of the most visible figures in the sport.

Admission to the derby is free. Tickets are available in advance at Vision Auto Group dealerships across the Rochester area. The team and sponsors are encouraging early arrival: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free hot dog and ice cream sandwich.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the derby scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Rochester Red Wings say the event is designed to be a family-friendly celebration.