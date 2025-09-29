Rochester residents to voice concerns at public hearing on proposed RG&E, NYSEG rate hikes

Rochester residents are invited to voice their opinions Tuesday at a public hearing regarding proposed rate hikes by Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric & Gas. The hearings are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Rochester City Hall.

The utilities are proposing double-digit rate increases for electric and gas service. If approved, average monthly residential bills would increase by $52 a month for RG&E customers, and $67 for NYSEG customers.

The companies justify the proposed increases by citing the need to upgrade aging infrastructure and enhance storm management. They also propose closing several walk-in customer service offices, including RG&E’s locations in Rochester and Sodus.

Governor Kathy Hochul has expressed opposition to the proposed hikes, stating that they are "unacceptably high" and urging the utilities to find alternative solutions.

The Public Service Commission will consider all public input before making a final decision on the proposed rate hikes.

Residents unable to attend the hearing in person can submit written comments to the New York State Public Service Commission. For more information on how to participate, visit the Public Service Commission's website.