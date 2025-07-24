Public input sought on new Genesee River watershed plan

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is holding a series of public engagement sessions in August on a Genesee River watershed plan it's developing.

The department is working on the watershed implementation plan in coordination with a constellation of county and regional planning agencies.

The purpose of the effort is to improve water quality in the Genesee River, its tributaries, and the lakes and ponds it feeds into.

"I think anybody who has an interest in the watershed should participate, you know, or they live in the watershed, or they're interested in improving water quality, then that's almost anybody," said George Thomas, executive director of the nonprofit Genesee RiverWatch.

Sediment and nutrient pollution have been ongoing problems for the river, and the plan will focus on those two areas. The overall effort will guide how a previous watershed plan from 2015 will continue to be put into effect, and it may include updates to that plan.

A notice from the DEC said the engagement meetings will provide an opportunity for governments and groups to give input on their sediment and nutrient pollution concerns and the opportunities they see to address them.

Those opportunities often take the form of projects. For example, RiverWatch has worked with other partners on streambank restoration projects, and in Livingston County, they've been working with farmers to develop best practices and keep soil — and their land — from washing into the river.

For information on the workshops, email greatlakes@ny.dec.gov . The sessions, which are listed below, are all scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m.