One person is dead following a fire on Rochester's west side

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:50 AM EDT

Rochester fire officials say that one person is dead following a fire on the west side of the city, in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded at about 10:45 p.m. to 69 Farleigh Ave., after a report of a house fire with a person trapped inside.

After they got in the building and searched it, firefighters found one person in the house, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. There were no other injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No details were immediately released about the identity of the victim.

 
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
