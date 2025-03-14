Rochester school board candidates to address voters at forum Saturday

Three Rochester Board of Education seats are up for election this year, and voters will have an opportunity to hear from prospective candidates at a forum this weekend hosted by the non-profit organization Charter Champions of Rochester.

The group promotes charter schools as an answer to improving student outcomes. A large part of charter school funding comes from public school district budgets, which are approved by that district’s school board.

“This is an essential opportunity for parents and community members to have their voices heard and make informed decisions about who will lead our school district,” Charter Champions of Rochester CEO Paul Miller said in a statement. “As a community, we must reject the status quo and demand leadership that is bold, transparent, and focused on solutions.”

RCSD's 2024-2025 budget earmarked more than $150 million for charter schools. There are 8,574 students in Rochester charter schools and 22,729 students in RCSD’s traditional public schools, according to the district.

The three seats on the school board that are up for election this year are held by James Patterson, Cynthia Elliott, and current board president Camille Simmons.

Patterson and Simmons are listed as participants in the candidate forum while long-standing school board member Elliott is not. Other participants include Abdul Bounds, Vince Felder, Trent Jackson, and Kareem McCullough.

Each candidate is expected to have up to five minutes to state their case, followed by dialog with attendees. Eligible voters can sign candidates’ ballot petitions at the event. Candidates needs 1,000 signatures to qualify for the election.

The forum is scheduled Saturday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at First Genesis Church on Hudson Avenue.