AMBER Alert test on Thursday morning

A heads up if you have a smart phone that usually gets the loud alarm that goes off when police issue an Amber Alert.

Thursday morning, at 10 a.m. New York State Police are testing that system.

That test affects smartphone users in several counties including Monroe, Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.

The test alert will also be sent to television and radio stations through the Emergency Alert System.

State Police are asking anyone who gets the test alert on their phone to click on the link that will be provided to the AMBER Alert website. That will help police ensure the AMBER Alert system is fully functional.