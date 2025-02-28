What frogs can tell us about climate change

12:00: The future of Rochester’s trees

1:00: Saving Rochester’s frogs

Deforestation might not be the first environmental issue that comes to mind when thinking about Rochester, but the city’s tree canopy is shrinking. As new developments replace green spaces, neighborhoods — especially lower-income areas — face increased flood risks, rising urban heat, and declining biodiversity. Advocates argue that preserving and expanding Rochester’s urban forest is critical for both environmental and community health, but what does meaningful tree conservation actually look like? And how can we strike a balance between growth and sustainability? In this hour of "Environmental Connections" with host Jasmin Singer, we explore the impact of deforestation in the city, the policies shaping urban development, and the grassroots efforts working to protect and expand Rochester’s tree cover. In studio:



Then, in our second hour, frogs are disappearing at an alarming rate, and a conservation effort in the Rochester area is working to turn things around. A vernal ponds project in Pittsford is restoring seasonal wetlands — temporary bodies of water that provide vital breeding habitats for amphibians. These ponds don’t just help frogs; they enhance biodiversity, improve ecosystem resilience, and even play a role in climate adaptation. But why are frogs such a critical indicator species? How do these small bodies of water have such an outsized impact? And what can local communities do to help? This hour, we explore the importance of vernal ponds, the threats facing amphibians, and how Rochester is stepping up to protect its wildlife. In studio:



Jacques Robert, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Rochester of Medical Center

Margot Fass, M.D., founder and CEO of A Frog House, activist, artist, author, educator, presenter, and psychiatrist

Robert Corby, former mayor of the Village of Pittsford

