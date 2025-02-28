How vernal ponds are saving Rochester’s frogs

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Frogs are disappearing at an alarming rate, and the culprits — climate change, habitat loss, and pollution — are pushing many species toward decline. But in the Rochester area, a conservation effort is being made to restore one of nature’s most effective amphibian habitats: vernal ponds.

Unlike permanent bodies of water, vernal ponds are temporary, seasonal wetlands that appear in the spring and dry up in the summer. These small but mighty ecosystems provide essential breeding grounds for amphibians, offering a safe, fish-free environment for frog eggs and tadpoles to develop. Without them, many frog species struggle to reproduce, leading to cascading effects on biodiversity and the local environment.

Now, Pittsford’s A Frog House is working to rebuild these crucial wetlands, giving frogs — and the larger ecosystem they support — a fighting chance. But why do frogs matter? How do vernal ponds help mitigate climate change? And what can local communities do to protect these fragile ecosystems?

In this episode of "Environmental Connections" with host Jasmin Singer, we explore the hidden power of vernal ponds, the threats facing amphibians, and the environmental vision behind this local project.

In studio:



Jacques Robert, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Margot Fass, M.D., founder and CEO of A Frog House, activist, artist, author, educator, presenter, and psychiatrist

Robert Corby, former mayor of the Village of Pittsford

