Construction of new ESL branch setting stage for West Main Street revitalization

Work on a new full-service ESL Federal Credit Union branch office in the Bull’s Head neighborhood is moving ahead.

Local dignitaries gathered Thursday at the West Main Street construction site for a “beam-signing” ceremony, where they put their signatures on a construction beam that will be part of the new building.

Plans are to open this fall, making ESL the first tenant on a 14-acre, city-led redevelopment that one day could include other retail as well as offices, apartments and townhouses. The city has invested more than $20 million thus far on pre-development work and land assembly.

“It is important that we not only wait for things to be good, to go participate, but it is important for us to be part of the solution, to help make things good,” said credit union President and CEO Faheem Masood.

Provided photo / City of Rochester A close-up of a beam to be part of the West Main Street branch includes messages from Mayor Malik Evans and Deputy Mayor Michael Burns.

The area is seen as the western gateway to the city. But it has seen decades of disinvestment. And where there used to be five bank branches in the area, today there are none.

“The Bull’s Head revitalization project is one of the most transformative projects in our city,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

During the beam signing, many wrote messages of congratulations and thanks. Evans' message read: "Way to go ESL. Thank you for your investment in Rochester."

“The vision for Bull’s Head is one of prosperity and opportunity. So ESL’s decision to open a branch here is a testament to that vision," the mayor said. “It represents confidence in the neighborhood, faith in its residents and a commitment to playing an active role in Rochester’s ongoing renaissance."

Includes reporting by WXXI business and development reporter Brian Sharp.