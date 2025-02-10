© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WXXI Business Report: Office vacancy rate improves; local company gets manufacturing contract with Kodak Alaris

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 10, 2025 at 1:57 PM EST

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • A recent report from commercial real state firm CBRE shows that office vacancy rates dropped a bit in 2024 compared to 2023.
  • A local engineering firm, EEP Quality Group, will be doing contract manufacturing work for Kodak Alaris.
  • And the Paychex CEO is anticipating small businesses around the U.S. will see continued moderate job growth this year.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman