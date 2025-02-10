WXXI Business Report: Office vacancy rate improves; local company gets manufacturing contract with Kodak Alaris
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- A recent report from commercial real state firm CBRE shows that office vacancy rates dropped a bit in 2024 compared to 2023.
- A local engineering firm, EEP Quality Group, will be doing contract manufacturing work for Kodak Alaris.
- And the Paychex CEO is anticipating small businesses around the U.S. will see continued moderate job growth this year.