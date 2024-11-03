Bass' 61-yard field goal gives Allen and Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over Tagovailoa and Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, and the Buffalo Bills continued their domination of the Dolphins with a 30-27 victory on Sunday.

The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo (7-2) and three by division rival Miami (2-6).

Buffalo's final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass, who missed an extra point earlier in the game. Bass not only split the uprights, but had enough length to reach the first row of fans in the end zone. It was the longest field goal in franchise history.

The Bills are 7-2 for the first time since 2020 and moved four games ahead of the New York Jets in the AFC East, which they have won the past four seasons. Buffalo swept its season series against Miami and has beaten Miami six straight times and 13 of 14, including playoffs. The Dolphins have also lost nine straight trips to Buffalo, a skid that dates to Dec. 24, 2016.

The Dolphins took a big hit to their playoff chances. They've lost three straight and two since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion that sidelined him for four games.

This defeat wasn't for lack of effort by Tagovailoa, who was 25 of 28 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Allen finished 25 of 39 for 235 yards and one interception alongside his three TDs.

Miami led 10-6 at halftime, and the Dolphins gave the ball away on their first second-half possession when Taron Johnson punched the ball out of running back Raheem Mostert's hands and cornerback Kair Elam recovered. The Bills took over at their 36 and Allen connected with Mack Hollins for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

That march by Buffalo was the first of seven long scoring drives. Miami tied the game one last time when Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:38 left.

The Bills' second touchdown drive covered 70 yards but only took two plays. Allen threw a short pass to Ray Davis, who eluded flat-footed safety Marcus Maye at the Miami 40 and ran to the end zone for a 63-yard score. A 2-point conversion gave the Bills a 20-13 lead.

Miami tied it on De'Von Achane's 8-yard touchdown run. Allen led another long drive and, as he was being tackled, lobbed the ball to backup tight end Quinton Morris for a 2-yard score that put Buffalo back on top.

After Waddle's tying TD, the Bills took over at the 30 and had their drive extended by back-to-back penalties. Chop Robinson jumped offside on third-and-14 from the Buffalo 26. On the next snap, former Bills safety Jordan Poyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Keon Coleman on Allen's deep attempt up the left sideline.

The Dolphins have lost two straight on field goals in the final seconds. Arizona's Chad Ryland hit a 34-yarder at time expired in a 28-27 win last week.

Buffalo rebounded after another slow start, as it did in wins over Arizona in Week 1 and against the New York Jets and Tennessee last month.

Allen was 12 of 19 for 79 yards and an interception in the first half. Buffalo got inside the Miami 20 three times before halftime, but the Bills scored only six points. Jalen Ramsey picked off Allen at the Miami 3 early in the second quarter.

Achane finished with 12 rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown and had eight receptions for 58 yards and a score. Tyreek Hill had 80 yards receiving for Miami, his most since Week 1 of a frustrating season.

Khalil Shakir had six catches for 50 yards for the Bills, who had little running game to speak of and relied on Allen distributing the ball to eight receivers.

Injuries

Dolphins: Miami's defense opened the game missing three starters: DT Zach Sieler (eye), S Javon Holland (hand/knee) and DB Kader Kohou (neck).

Bills: WR Amari Cooper (hand) and CB Christian Benford (wrist) did not play.

Up next

Dolphins: At the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Nov. 11.

Bills: At the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

