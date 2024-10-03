Senate Majority Leader Schumer outlines plans to counter mosquito-borne illness

With cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis on the rise in the Northeast, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for increased coordination between local and federal agencies.

Following the first human EEE death in New York in more than a decade last month, the powerful Democrat appeared in Glens Falls to announce a two-pronged approach to controlling the mosquito-borne illness.

Schumer called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and local health officials to survey and track mosquitos.

“The national organizations have a unique ability to track these mosquitos to see how to deal best with the deadly diseases. And with climate change the patterns of these mosquitos has changed, so top-notch new federal information can really help out our localities fight these mosquitos which can be deadly,” said Schumer.

Warmer temperatures mean mosquito season lasts longer. The insects hatch earlier in the spring and can survive later into the fall. Regional health officials say mosquitos can remain active through November.

Cases of West Nile Virus, another disease spread by mosquitos, are also on the rise. Schumer says federal help is needed right now.

“We have better tools to fight these. The federal government knows about them and can share that knowledge with the localities and I’m asking them to do that. And they can find out the sources of these deadly EEEV viruses and the West Nile Virus while minimizing residents exposure to toxins. In other words, how to get rid of these mosquitos in a way that doesn’t endanger the health of our children and ourselves,” said Schumer.

Schumer is also pushing for an additional $65 million in funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borne Diseases program.

“This program does two things. It does more research, so we know what these mosquitos, how they spread, what they’re up to, and how to combat them. It also provides things to localities like mosquito traps and other things that will help them stop the mosquitos from getting even worse,” said Schumer.

EEE is fatal for nearly one third of patients who exhibit severe symptoms. Glens Falls Hospital Chief Medical Officer Sean Bain says the best and only way to prevent the disease in humans is to avoid being bitten.

“You know, in the Capital Region, and especially up here in upstate, from a human disease standpoint, these wouldn’t be considered common diseases at this point, they still are fairly rare, but we are having increasing cases. And unfortunately the consequences can be devastating. We really have no treatment except supportive if you do succumb to these diseases. So, it’s really important on an individual level for prevention as the senator talked about,” said Bain.

The CDC recommends people protect themselves by using insect repellants, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and removing standing water.

Schumer warned EEE also poses an economic risk to the region.

“Because we have over 6,000 horses across Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties, and the Capital Region’s central role in New York’s $7 billion plus equine and horse racing industry obviously,” said Schumer.

EEE has been found in horses across the state. Infected horses cannot spread the virus to humans. Human cases have also been identified in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

