A crash on the Thruway in Ontario County closes an eastbound section of the highway for several hours

An accident involving three tractor trailers on the New York State Thruway in Ontario County early Thursday closed an eastbound section of the highway for several hours.

State Police say it happened around 4:30 a.m., between exit 42 near Geneva and exit 43 near Manchester.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor trailer driven by Gurvir Sing, 52, of Ohio, was traveling eastbound hauling shampoo bottles when it struck the guardrail leaving the tractor-trailer sideways in the roadway.

Trooper say a second tractor trailer operated by Richard Puryear, 38, of Texas, and passenger Michael Villegas, 42, of Texas, was also traveling eastbound when it hit Sing’s truck, causing it to overturn and spill the shampoo out of the trailer.

Police say a third tractor trailer, driven by Donnie Miller, 70, of Rochester, struck Puryear’s truck.

All three drivers were taken to Strong Hospital for minor injuries.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene to deal with the spill.

That eastbound section of the Thruway was closed for several hours, and was mostly open by early afternoon with the right lane still closed in the area of the crash.