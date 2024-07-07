Morelle reportedly one of several leading House Democrats who say President Biden should not pursue reelection



Rochester area Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25), is reportedly one of at least four senior House Democrats who said on Sunday that they believe it is time for President Biden to end his presidential campaign, following his poor debate performance on June 27.

Reports from several media organizations, including The New York Times, said that Morelle, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Administration committee, along with three other senior members of Congress, had a virtual discussion Sunday convened by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

According to the Associated Press, other top Democrats, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, argued that Biden remain the party's choice.

Reportedly the conversation was wide ranging, with the committee leaders sharing various views on the situation, but there was no unanimity on what should be done, according to sources quoted by the AP.

The private meeting came as Congressional members prepare to return to Washington, D.C. this week, after a weeklong recess.

When WXXI News asked Morelle last week about Biden’s viability as a candidate, particularly in the wake of criticism of his debate performance, Morelle said at that time he was “hopeful that President Biden’s night was a bad night,” and said the decision on moving forward is the president’s to make. Morelle said a week ago that while he wouldn’t write Biden off due to on bad debate performance, he thought that “Biden has to make a decision, his family, and his inner circle about whether they think he feels he can still fulfill his obligations.”

There has been no new public comment from Morelle so far, following reports of the private meeting among House Democrats on Sunday.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press, The New York Times, Politico and NBC News.

