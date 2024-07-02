Rochester wins share of $40M federal tech hub award to boost semiconductor industry

The White House announced 12 regional technology hubs Tuesday, including one in New York spanning the I-90 corridor between Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

The selection comes with $40 million for the region, and unlocks up to $8 million in matching funds from the state aimed and accelerating growth of the semiconductor industry.

“With this major investment, the feds are shining a national spotlight, and confirming what I have long known, that America’s semiconductor future runs through the heart of Upstate NY along the I-90 corridor,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a news release.

Schumer was in town with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrortra and others in October announcing the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” had won a federal designation putting it in line to win one of these “implementation grants.” The regional hub encompasses the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Auburn and Batavia metropolitan areas.

In total, the Biden administration committed $504 million on Tuesday to regions in Colorado, Montana, Illinois, Nevada, South Florida and elsewhere focused on industries also including clean energy, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and more, strengthening national and economic security.

The program is part of the CHIPS & Science Act championed by Schumer and signed into law in 2022.

“With this transformative federal grant, New York is taking another major leap toward building Chips Country in our state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “This award will help to bring the next generation of semiconductor research, manufacturing, and workforce training upstate and unlock even more funding – on top of our other state investments – to attract chipmaking businesses and jobs.”

