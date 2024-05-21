Topgolf scores $4.4M in tax breaks to tee up in Brighton

Brighton is one step closer to getting a Topgolf.

Monroe County’s Industrial Development Agency approved more than $4 million in tax breaks Tuesday for the two-story $40 million facility proposed to be built behind Costco in the CityGate complex off Westfall and East Henrietta roads.

Topgolf’s proposal calls for 80 hitting bays for high-tech driving range games, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space.

"These are the types of amenities that we want here,” County Executive Adam Bello said after addressing the COMIDA board, advocating for the deal. “Rochester and Monroe County deserve nice things, too. And that's what Topgolf is.”

Topgolf projects it will draw 250,000 visitors a year — with one in five expected to come from outside of Greater Rochester. But the incentives package has drawn pushback.

“I don't think they proved that they need these dollars, nor do I think they proved that the benefits outweigh the costs,” said County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, D-Rochester. “If the majority are coming from Monroe County, these are people who are just not going to spend their money at other venues, such as restaurants and entertainment venues. That's not creating any wealth.”

The project promises to generate more than $1 million in additional property taxes over 10 years, and half a million more each year thereafter.

Brighton signed a separate agreement with Topgolf to ensure the town receives the financial equivalent of full taxation on the property.

“This isn’t a tax giveaway to Topgolf,” Bello told the board.

He added in a later interview: "You know, in New York state, there's a cost to doing business, right? And this is one of those costs that companies are looking for a reduction in — what they would otherwise pay in tax. But it's still more in tax than what's being paid today.”

Bello called the site “troubled,” noting it has been vacant for years and is a former landfill. Topgolf’s Todd Waldo also referred to the property as “blighted,” saying, “It comes with a lot of challenges ... it has significant environmental constraints.” He spoke about putting safeguards and controls in place to “make it a safe place to develop.”

The site encompasses former landfills for construction debris, sludge and ash, records show. Site testing has found no hazardous materials. The previous developer, the late Anthony Costello, had planned to build housing on the property.

Construction is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete. Once operational, the facility is expected to create more than 200 jobs.

This would be the company’s second location in New York state. The other is on Long Island. And it is one of several new developments planned for the CityGate property with others including a hotel and a Chipotle restaurant.