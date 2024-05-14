Discussing the potential impact of the Topgolf project
Rachel Barnhart and Bill Moehle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Rachel Laber Pulvino
Provided
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced that Topgolf is planning to build a new location at CityGate, on the Rochester-Brighton border.
Topgolf is one of the hottest entertainment venues in the country, with multi-story driving ranges, music, food, and other activities. So how did Rochester become the destination for a company that is being wooed in dozens of cities?
This month, the county's industrial development agency will consider several millions of dollars’ worth of tax breaks for the company. That has sparked some criticism. We discuss the potential impact of this project.
Our guests:
- Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17
- Rachel Laber Pulvino, director of public relations for Visit Rochester