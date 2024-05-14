Discussing the potential impact of the Topgolf project

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced that Topgolf is planning to build a new location at CityGate, on the Rochester-Brighton border.

Topgolf is one of the hottest entertainment venues in the country, with multi-story driving ranges, music, food, and other activities. So how did Rochester become the destination for a company that is being wooed in dozens of cities?

This month, the county's industrial development agency will consider several millions of dollars’ worth of tax breaks for the company. That has sparked some criticism. We discuss the potential impact of this project.

