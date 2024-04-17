Watch Mayor Evans deliver his 2024 State of the City address

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans delivers his 2024 State of the City address Wed. 6 p.m. in downtown Rochester at the historic Alliance Building, which is also known as ‘The Linc.’

Evans, who first took office in 2022, is expected to outline accomplishments and programs his administration has been working on over the last year, along with some planned initiatives in the year ahead, and how the city is trying to meet its challenges.

The address will be broadcast live on WXXI radio - both FM 105.9 and AM 1370 - and you can watch the video above. Coverage starts at 6 p.m.

It is also carried on the city’s Spectrum government access channel 1303.

Shortly after the speech concludes, a transcript and an on-demand recording of the speech will be posted on the city’s website.

Come back for follow-up reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli.