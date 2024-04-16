Police continue to investigate shooting deaths of Syracuse police officer, Onondaga County deputy

Central New York is mourning the death of two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty Sunday night. Officials have identified the two officers who died, as well as the suspect, but still have no clear idea about a motive.

It started out as a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle on Syracuse’s west side around 7 p.m. Sunday, and ended with Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy Michael Hoosock shot to death in a suburban Syracuse neighborhood.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael Hoosock was a 16-year veteran of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said Monday it encapsulates a truism in police work.

“There's nothing routine out there in this day and age at all for law enforcement," said Cecile.

Jensen and another officer initially tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away, at times reaching over 100 mph. The officers used the car’s license plate number and tracked it to an address on Darien Drive in nearby Liverpool. They called for backup from the sheriff’s department because of the potential of guns involved.

Hoosock was first on the scene according to Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley.

“Lieutenant Hoosock went to the backyard of the neighboring house, looked for cover behind a maple tree, at which point he was ambushed,” said Shelley.

33-year old Christopher Murphy shot Hoosock with a Springfield AR 15, a semi-automatic weapon. He fired from a deck at the back of the house, then moved to the front of the house and starting shooting at Syracuse police officers. Murphy and Jensen were both killed in that gunfire exchange.

The Syracuse officer, sheriff’s deputy and the suspect were brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. All three were pronounced dead at the hospital, Cecile said.

“We lost two heroes last night,” Cecile said.

Syracuse Police Department Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “horrified by the senseless killing” of the two officers.

“My prayers are with their families, loved ones, and their colleagues,” the governor posted on X. “New York will never forget their heroism and service.”

The officers were the first law enforcement officers to be killed in the line of duty in Onondaga County since Officer Wallie Howard Jr. was shot to death during an undercover drug operation in October 1990, officials said.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said now more than ever, law enforcement needs the community’s support.

“We have officers who are in this room right now who are grieving,” Walsh said. “We have officers that are in their homes right now grieving. And we have officers who are out on the streets continuing to protect us while they’re grieving. Please wrap your arms around them and lift them up.”

The incident has left law enforcement raw with grief according Syracuse Police Benevolent Association President Joe Moran.

"There is not a dry eye over at the public safety building today,” said Moran. “Or the sheriff's headquarters. The emotions are indescribable."

The investigation into a motive continues. A friend of Murphy’s was picked up by police running away from the house. Shelley said it’s unclear if he will face charges.

In the meantime, Cecile says Jensen, a two-year vet with an infectious personality, and Hoosock, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, and the father of three young children, will be more than remembered.

"We will honor them too. Honor their sacrifice by doing what cops do. By holding the line between lawful and unlawful, between chaos and calm, between order and disorder. We will honor these falling officers by picking up that badge and holding that line because that's what cops do," Cecile said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

