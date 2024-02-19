WXXI Business Report: Business activity declines, but companies more optimistic about the future
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- A recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of NY shows that while business activity in the region continues to modestly decline, company officials are more optimistic looking several months down the road.
- Plug Power, the green hydrogen company that also has local operations, is talking about some workforce changes as part of a plan to reduce expenses.
- And the latest market outlook report on commercial real estate in the Rochester area shows dynamic changes in how developers are looking to approach the reuse of office space, especially in the center city.