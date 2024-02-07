Sodus man faces charges in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol

A Sodus man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor counts in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old James Weeks faces charges that include civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

He’s also facing charges that include destruction of government property. It happened during the attempt by rioters to disrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Federal prosecutors say that after confronting police at the U.S. Capitol, Weeks allegedly struck a police officer and also joined with another person rioting at the Capitol to shatter glass in a window at the historic building.

Weeks was arrested last week by the FBI in Albany. He is due to appear in court next Tuesday in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that more than 1,265 individuals from across the country have been charged since the January 6 riot at the Capitol. That includes at least three others from the Rochester area in addition to James Weeks.