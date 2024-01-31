Ruby-Gordon Home to close before the end of the year

A longtime local furniture retailer is closing. Ruby-Gordon Home, whose origins date back to the 1930s, will close before the end of the year.

That’s according to a LinkedIn post written by Aaron Ruby, the president and third-generation owner of the company.

As Furniture Today, a trade publication noted, the Henrietta-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last November.

In the LinkedIn post, Aaron Ruby noted that it’s a business his grandfather started and his father ran for 50 years. He said he’s the last generation of his family’s business.

The 34-year-old Ruby said that, “to say the last few years have been hard would be an understatement and last year was the hardest by far.” Ruby said that “the decision to admit defeat and relinquish control was not an easy one,” but he added that “for the first time I feel like I can catch my breath again.”

The main store in Henrietta has been open, on a reduced schedule, and the Greece store has been closed in recent months.

Last November, the Democrat and Chronicle noted that in the summer of 2023, Ruby told the newspaper that in response to upheaval caused by the pandemic, Ruby-Gordon was looking at changing the format of its two remaining stores.

Furniture Today previously reported that Aaron Ruby said the Chapter 11 filing last year was related to pressures created during the pandemic and the closure of a company that supplied furniture.

The Ruby-Gordon Home website indicates a liquidation sale is coming soon.



