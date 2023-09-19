© 2023 WXXI News
Farmed animals living out their lives with dignity: an audio postcard

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
Rescued animals graze along the many acres at Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY
About an hour-and-a-half away from Rochester — in the Finger Lakes town of Watkins Glen — there’s what you might call a haven for rescued farmed animals.

On that sprawling land, hundreds of goats, pigs, cows, chickens, and more are living the life many of us could only dream about.

WXXI’s Jasmin Singer recently caught up with a cow, pig and duck — plus her tour guide, Andrew O’Donnell. And as you’ll hear in Jasmin's audio postcard from Farm Sanctuary, these animals have a lot to say.

WXXI's Jasmin Singer meets a rescued cow at Farm Sanctuary
Jasmin Singer
WXXI's Jasmin Singer meets a rescued cow at Farm Sanctuary

Local News
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
