© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Roberts Wesleyan University names Rupert Hayles Jr. as next president

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
Rupert Hayles Jr., who will become the 12th president of Roberts Wesleyan University and the 4th president of Northeastern Seminary, effective mid-July.
Roberts Wesleyan University
/
provided photo
Rupert Hayles Jr., who will become the 12th president of Roberts Wesleyan University and the 4th president of Northeastern Seminary, effective mid-July.

Roberts Wesleyan University and Northeastern Seminary has named a new president.

Rupert Hayles Jr. will take over leadership for those institutions in mid-July. He will replace Deana Porterfield, who is leaving that university in Chili after 9 years to become the next president of Seattle Pacific University in Washington.

Hayles joins Roberts Wesleyan from New Jersey’s Pillar College, a private evangelical Christian institution where he served in various roles since 2019.

Prior to his time in Christian higher education, Hayles served in the U.S. Air Force as an officer before transitioning to the private sector.

The board chair of Roberts Wesleyan, Terry Taber, said that Hayles “has demonstrated inspiring leadership across a variety of executive roles, including higher education, churches and corporate America.”

In a statement, Hayles said that the field of education “is experiencing changes at a level not seen before,” and he said that Roberts and Northeastern’s “incredible heritage, values and focus on character development will be central to engaging with society to impact lives for the Kingdom and the world.”

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman