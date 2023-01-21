New contract for Rochester Police resolves three-year impasse

Rochester Police have a new contract. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Malik Evans who says the city and the Locust Club, which is the police union, have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.

He says that resolves a more than three-year impasse, and it replaces a contract that expired in 2019 and it was reached as a result of what is called “voluntary interest arbitration.”

The statement from City Hall says that the agreement includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with neighboring police agencies; provisions to support officer wellness; and increased flexibility to manage staffing shortages and officer discipline.

Evans says that, “It is important to our colleagues in labor that the Administration commits the resources required to negotiate quickly, fairly, and in good faith, for the benefit of our employees and the citizens of Rochester.”

The mayor also says that resolving outstanding labor negotiations has been a top priority.

The city announced the settlement of its contract with its AFSCME chapter in October and is currently in negotiations with the Rochester firefighters’ union.

