Wanted: plow drivers and maintenance workers at the NYS Transportation Dept.

The NY State Transportation Department is trying to get the word out….it has openings for positions like snowplow drivers and maintenance people, as we get closer to the winter season.

The DOT has more than 70 positions available in its Finger Lakes region. 649 positions are open across the state.

Spokesman Joe Leathersich said that’s not an unusual situation.

“This is a push we make every year ahead of snow and ice season,” said Leathersich. “Our season typically starts around November 1, when we like to have our trucks ready. So it’s just part of our normal push to shore up the ranks and into the door and join the state DOT.”

But Leathersich does say the state agency realizes that it’s a very competitive job market and the DOT is trying to highlight the benefit package they offer as well as the fulfilling careers that are available in public service.

The DOT is also taking billboards out to publicize the open jobs.

Leathersich said that even with the job openings, the state agency does have enough people to staff the snow plows and other positions.

“Will we have enough drivers? Absolutely. If the snow started flying today, we would be out there, in our trucks, clearing the roads.”

And in fact, Leathersich noted that the DOT did have a plow truck out earlier in Wyoming County earlier this week during a period of light snow in that area.

He added that the jobs the DOT is trying to fill now include both permanent and seasonal full-time positions.

There’s more information at: ny.gov/dotjobs.