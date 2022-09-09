Rochester Museum & Science Center joins forces with RIT to share knowledge

The Rochester Museum & Science Center is forging a partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology to create more educational opportunities.

While both institutions have collaborated over the years, the organizations signed a formal agreement earlier this month.

“Our lakes plastic pollution awareness program that we just did together ... that was kind of a kick-start for us to see all the different ways that we had been connecting, and try to maybe unify our efforts a little bit,” said Eron Damercy, RMSC’s schools and teaching coordinator.

Going forward, Damercy said they hope this partnership will provide more opportunities to connect the public with ongoing scientific research, something that hasn’t traditionally been accessible to people outside of academic institutions.

“Knowledge is not necessarily something that's accessible and open to everyone for a variety of reasons,” they said. “The museum is ... trying to play that role of being kind of a gathering place for people to encounter that information.”

According to an RIT spokesperson, both institutions are considering projects and work placements at RMSC centers, including the museum, planetarium, and nature center — all with the goal of uplifting knowledge around science and technology.

“In my view, universities and museums have important roles to play in serving their communities,” said Juilee Decker, program director of museum studies at RIT. "To me, that partnering is a way to contribute to the community, but also to learn from the community."

Decker said that engagement with the public could foster further discoveries of knowledge and creativity.

