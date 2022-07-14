Nurses at Rochester General Hospital vote to unionize

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union.

After a two-day election administered by the National Labor Relations Board, registered nurses (RNs) voted 431-295 to form an independent union, called the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP).

The outcome will still need to be certified by the NLRB before the result is declared final.

A statement released by nurses involved in the organizing efforts cited unsafe staffing conditions and poor retention, as some of the reasons they want a union.

“We are at the bedside and know what changes need to be made to improve patient safety,” said Emergency Department nurse Shannon Bassett. “I want to be able to give care that I’m proud of and that I would want my family to receive if they were sick.”

RGH nurses said in the union statement that “they look forward to negotiating improvements with hospital administration.”

Rochester Regional Health released a statement saying that, “We are disappointed in this outcome, as we continue to believe a direct working relationship with our employees is best for the hospital and our team members.”

But the health system did say it accepts the results and is “fully committed to healing and moving forward” as one team.

