Bronze sculpture honoring actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman unveiled at George Eastman Museum

There is now a full-size sculpture of actor/director/producer Philip Seymour Hoffman outside the George Eastman Museum.

The Fairport native died in 2014 at the age of 46.

The bronze sculpture was unveiled on Saturday, with the sculptor, award-winning Scottish artist David Annand at the ceremony, along with members of Hoffman’s family including his mother, retired Monroe County Family Court Judge Marilyn O’Connor.

The sculpture depicts Hoffman appearing to be walking toward the Dryden Theatre.

The tribute to Hoffman, an Oscar-winning actor, was commissioned by Irish-born philosopher and film producer James Declan Tobin of Boston, whom O’Connor befriended at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015.

“There was a lot of silence after Phil died,” Tobin said. “I wanted to keep the light going. I wanted Phil’s family to know the impact he had on me and the world.”

immagine Photography / Renee Veniskey/George Eastman Museum Bronze, life-size sculpture of actor/director/producer Philip Seymour Hoffman at the George Eastman Museum

O’Connor called the sculpture “a loving memorial” to her son. She said that she had some mixed feelings on Saturday, saying that the art work is a “great honor” to her son, but it also brings up memories of the family’s loss. O’Connor said she really felt her son’s spirit in that statue. She said the sculptor “did an amazing job of capturing the energy of Phil, who was always on the go, always seeking something new.”

Annand worked from photographs to capture the actor’s likeness.

The statue is expected to be at the Eastman Museum grounds until the fall. The permanent location is anticipated to be in New York City. O’Connor prefers the site be in Greenwich Village, which “Phil called home for most of his life,” living there for three decades beginning at age 18.