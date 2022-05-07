Abortion rights supporters rally in downtown Rochester, joined by the NY Health Commissioner and other officials

A rally in downtown Rochester on Saturday in support of abortion rights drew hundreds of people to Parcel 5 including a number of state and local officials, including New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett.

The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY, mirroring similar events held around the U.S. in recent days since a leaked draft opinion, obtained by Politico, indicated the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case which guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Michelle Casey, the president and CEO of the local Planned Parenthood chapter, said this draft opinion shows that there is a move “to honestly kick women out of the Constitution. And we have to really think carefully about that if we’re going to be lesser citizens than men.”

Matt Burkhartt / for WXXI News/CITY Magazine New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, speaks during an abortion rights rally in Rochester on Parcel 5 on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Casey added that, “The Supreme Court is telling us that the state can control our body and our choices if we are pregnant, and that we alone have to deal with all the things that come during and after, that is not democracy, that is fascism.”

Bassett, the state health commissioner said that, “I am stunned that 50 years after Roe that we’re facing its reversal. So this is something that makes a difference to all of us, regardless of whether we have a womb. This makes a difference to the health of our population.”

Matt Burkhartt / for WXXI News/CITY Magazine A crowd gathered on Parcel 5 in Rochester for a rally in favor of abortion rights on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Area Democratic federal and state lawmakers also spoke at Saturday’s rally including Rep. Joe Morelle, State Senator Jeremy Cooney and Assemblymember Sarah Clark.

Clark said even with stronger protections for abortion rights in New York compared to some other states, “there’s still work to be done to make sure everyone can afford it, everyone can access the services that they need and they want at any time.”

Clark said there is a bill in the Assembly that would create a fund to support anyone traveling to New York who is in another state that doesn't have the same access to health care services.

Casey also said that another rally in support of abortion rights is being planned for next weekend.

