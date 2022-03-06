High winds bring down trees and power lines, leaving thousands without power

High winds brought down trees and power lines on Sunday, leaving thousands without electricity on a very mild day.

The temperature hit 73 on Sunday afternoon, which WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols said broke a 128-year record. Nichols said there was also a 72 mph wind gust, the 7th highest wind gust in Rochester history.

And those winds left thousands without power on Sunday afternoon. As of 4pm, Rochester Gas & Electric was reporting more than 21,000 customers without power in Monroe County, and there was about 4,000 RG&E and NYSEG customers without power in Wayne County.

National Grid reported about 4,000 customers without power in Monroe County on Sunday afternoon, and about 7,000 customers without power in Genesee and Orleans counties.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued a travel advisory, due to all the downed trees and power lines, and with a number of traffic lights out, he reminded drivers to treat intersections with traffic lights that were dark as a four-way stop.

The forecast calls for winds starting to back down a bit on Sunday night, with some rain, and a low of 35.

Monday’s forecast calls for rain and a high of 41.