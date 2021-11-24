Two children are dead, another in critical condition after Rochester crash

Two children are dead and one is in critical condition after a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Mt. Read Boulevard at the intersection of Lyell Avenue.

Rochester Fire Department officials said in a statement that it appears all three children were ejected from a vehicle that was T-boned by another vehicle around 9:45 a.m.

Fire officials said an 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 4-year-old was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. An 8-year-old child, who was conscious at the scene, was taken to Strong for treatment.

Their mother was driving, fire officials said, and suffered cuts to her face.

“This was an incredibly difficult scene," said Rochester Police Commander Greg Bello. "Obviously, our hearts, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of everybody involved, the family members.

“As we go into the holiday season, or any time of year, but specifically the holiday season, to have deceased children leading into the season is just crushing.”

Bello said it was too early in the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

He said one vehicle was traveling north on Mt. Read and one vehicle was traveling south and they collided as one of the vehicles was turning onto Lyell.

Both drivers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

