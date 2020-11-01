RPD investigates double murder that happened early Sunday morning

Rochester Police say two people were shot and killed on State St. early Sunday morning.

RPD responded at about 1:15 a.m. to 429 State Street for a disturbance, and as officers were responding they were told that a shooting may have happened at that location. When RPD arrived, they found one person who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

As police were investigating they were told that three other people were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. In total, there were four shooting victims, two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The murder victims are 36-year-old Glenn Burden and 31-year-old Travis Johnson, both of Rochester. Police say the other two shooting victims, both males in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department (911), email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.