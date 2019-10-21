Monroe County Board of Elections prepares for early voting

Registered voters in Monroe County will be able to cast their ballots at seven early voting sites starting Saturday.



For a nine-day stretch from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3, you can cast your vote ahead of Election Day. It’s the first year for early voting in New York state, and the Monroe County Board of Elections is preparing seven locations where you can cast your vote.

Republican elections Commissioner Doug French says registered voters can go to any of the polling sites.

"So, the big difference between early voting and general Election Day: Early voting, those nine days, you can go to any of the seven sites," French says. "General Election Day, you have to go to the site that you’re assigned like normal."

You can’t vote more than once, even if new information comes to light between when you cast your ballot early and Election Day.

As for preparations, Democratic elections Commissioner Colleen Anderson says that the equipment for early voting came in late, so the staff is working overtime to prepare.

"We’re very tired," Anderson says. "We’ve been working seven days a week for a couple of weeks now."

If you run into any trouble at the polls, Anderson advises voters to call the Board of Elections.

"We want to hear about 'em. Because the first thing we want to do is fix 'em," she says.

Early voting polling sites are as follows:

Greece Town Hall: 3 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Ogden Town Hall: 269 Ogden Center Road.

Monroe Community College Downtown Campus: 321 State St.

Penfield Town Hall: 3100 Atlantic Ave.

Marketplace Mall: 1 Miracle Mile Drive (north entrance, room 530).

SUNY Empire State College: 680 Westfall Road.

Ridge Culver Plaza: 2255 East Ridge Road.

Dates and times early voting will be available at any of the above sites:

