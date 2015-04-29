© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Spreading Peace and Growing Community

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published April 29, 2015 at 4:41 PM EDT
thereitis.jpg
Steven Kraft
/
Volunteers work in the community garden at the Ghandi Institute of Rochester on Plymouth.

In the wake of the traumatic and tragic events that are playing out in Baltimore, self-described social change makers are spreading messages of peace in Rochester.

Adelaja Simon is with The Work That Reconnects, which aims to heal the relationships people have with each other and their environments. Simon has a two part plan for fostering peace. The first part involves giving people an opportunity to express their emotions.

"It scares me to think of, in any way asking folks not to show up with the fullness of who they are in their own experience."

Simon says physical violence is inevitable when those emotions are suppressed, and there needs to be a space and opportunity to express the frustration and anger people feel.

Second, Simon grows food.

"I really appreciate the opportunity to look at the link between gardening and growing our food and the violence in the city."

Simon works with young people in community gardens in Oakland, California.

What's really potent and what's really present is the lack of community, the lack of connection. And if we're connected at the base level, which is our food, and through that connected to the other than human beings, we can also deepen into that connection and relationship with each other."

Simon and others will be speaking at the Ghandi Institute of Rochester at 7:00 Wednesday evening.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk