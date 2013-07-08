Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Local Family Witnesses Deadly Asiana Airlines' Crash
A Fairport family witnessed the crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 at the San Francisco airport on Saturday.
Eileen Merberg was returning from a visit to California with her husband and two children. Their plane was about to leave the gate, when Flight 214 crashed killing two people and injuring dozens of other passengers.