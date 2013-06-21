Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester - June 21, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
- A look at youth confinement rates in Monroe County after a recent report finds New York is one of nine states leading the US in reducing youth incarceration.
- Soul singer Robin McKelle talks about her new album, Soul Flower.
- A look at craft beer pairings for vegans during Rochester’s Real Beer Week.
- Sculptor Jackie Ferrara discusses the secrets behind her latest installation at the Memorial Art Gallery’s Centennial Sculpture Park.
- We conclude our 6-part series Paley on Park Avenue: New York City.