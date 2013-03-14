Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
New Holy Father Fits the "Mold"
New York Catholics are lauding the choice of Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio to become Pope Francis as a nod to the universality of the Catholic Church.
Rochester's Deacon Anthony Sciolino believes Pope Francis fits the "conservative mold" of traditional Catholicism.