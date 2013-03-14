© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
New Holy Father Fits the "Mold"

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 14, 2013 at 9:59 AM EDT
Anthony Sciolino

New York Catholics are lauding the choice of Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio to become Pope Francis as a nod to the universality of the Catholic Church.  

Rochester's Deacon Anthony Sciolino believes Pope Francis fits the "conservative mold" of traditional Catholicism. 

