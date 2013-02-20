© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need To Know Rochester: Future of the Catholic Church

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published February 20, 2013 at 2:46 PM EST

Roman Catholic Priestwoman Patti LaRosa discusses the future of the Roman Catholic Church following the resignation announcement by Pope Benedict XVI. Will conservative traditions continue in the Church?

http://youtu.be/5k9TYtPAPT0

Tags

Arts & LifeReligionpope1