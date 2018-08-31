© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Opioid Crisis
WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.

New addiction treatment beds coming to Monroe County

WXXI News
Published August 31, 2018 at 5:34 PM EDT
New addiction treatment beds are coming to Monroe County.

Fifteen new detox beds are coming to Monroe County, where advocates and families have long been calling for additional addiction treatment facilities.

The additional beds, funded by a $1 million state grant, will not quite double the 25 currently available in the county. The new beds will be administered by Helio Health, which changed its name from Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare in June.

Mark Assini, the Gates town supervisor, has been calling for more local detox beds for months. WXXI reported on his questioning of the county’s Opioid Task Force in January, when he sought to find out how many beds were available. “How many do we have, how many do we need?” he asked. “‘We don’t know,’ that’s not the right answer.”

Now, Assini said, he’s grateful for the action from the county and the state. “Pleas from the families who have been suffering were listened to and answered,” he said.

But adding 15 more detox beds to the county’s stock will not solve the opioid crisis, Assini said. It won’t even be enough to meet the current demand. Dave Attridge, who runs organizations aimed at getting people addicted to opioids into recovery, said earlier this month that a typical day sees 80 to 300 people trying to get into the local beds.

Assini said there’s still a long way to go. “We’re still going to have to place people in treatment beds outside the county, and maybe even outside the state.”

The new beds are designed as short-term, inpatient treatment options. Other, longer-term options got some extra funding from state and federal grants that the county announced earlier in the week. “We’re enhancing the spectrum of care available to those struggling with addiction,” Dinolfo said.

The county’s data shows 675 reported overdoses in 2018, 103 of them fatal. July, the most recent month included in the data, was the deadliest, with 18 fatal overdoses.

