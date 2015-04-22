© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Study Shows Effectiveness of Parental Training to Reduce Behavioral Problems in Autistic Children

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 22, 2015 at 10:54 AM EDT
autism_mom_and_kid.jpg
Richard Knox/NPR
/

A promising new study, conducted partly in Rochester, may give hope to the parents of autistic children.

The research looked at ways a training program could help parents and other caregivers reduce problem behaviors in kids on the autism spectrum.

Local lead researcher Tristam Smith, Ph.D., of the University of Rochester says the 24-week course resulted in a more than 47-percent reduction in tantrums, aggression and self-injury in children between the ages of 3 and 6.

"We're hoping that by intervening when the kids are young, it will prevent some of the more intensive interventions that they might need later on and also things like medications that might be helpful, but if we can make it so that is not necessary, that, we think, is a good thing," he said.

The training included one-on-one sessions where a clinician worked with a primary caregiver as well as additional home visits. "And so that might involve rearranging some things around the house or changing the way they ask the child to do things. Then, we go into ways for them to encourage the child to be more cooperative and independent and ways for them to discourage the disruptive behavior," Smith said.

The study was conducted in Rochester and five other universities around the country. It was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association

Smith said researchers plan to make some instructional videos and information available online for clinicians to share with parents and other caretakers.

Tags

Inclusion DeskInclusion Desk1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams