Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rate of Autism Spikes in the U.S.

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 25, 2013 at 9:38 AM EDT
autism.png
specialeducation.departments.pwcs.edu
/

  

The likelihood of a school-aged American child being diagnosed with Autism or a related disorder--1 in 50.

That's an increase of 72 % in 2011-2012 according to the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Susan Hyman is an Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Disabilities specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She further discusses the recent survey and its findings with WXXI's Beth Adams. 

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
