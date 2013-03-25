Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Rate of Autism Spikes in the U.S.
The likelihood of a school-aged American child being diagnosed with Autism or a related disorder--1 in 50.
That's an increase of 72 % in 2011-2012 according to the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Susan Hyman is an Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Disabilities specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She further discusses the recent survey and its findings with WXXI's Beth Adams.